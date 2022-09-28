English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Torrent Pharma; target of Rs 1500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Torrent Pharma with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated September 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 28, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Torrent Pharma


    Torrent Pharma (TRP) is set to acquire Curatio Healthcare (Curatio) for enterprise value of INR19b. While the acquisition will help with the company’s portfolio expansion and widen its reach to dermatologists/paediatricians, the deal valuation is expensive at 6.8x EV/ FY23 sales, 22.4x EV/FY23 EBITDA basis. We reduce our EPS estimate by 2% for FY24 to factor in the Curatio acquisition. We value TRP at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1500. Considering its limited upside potential, we reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.



    Outlook


    We have tweaked our EPS estimate by -2% for FY24 to factor in Curatio acquisition. We continue to value TRP at 26x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1500. While TRP remains a leading player in the DF segment, we reiterate our Neutral rating on its limited upside potential.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 16:01 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 1,493.20, down Rs 40.40, or 2.63 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,502.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,449.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 39,819 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,761 shares, an increase of 212.03 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.30 percent or Rs 19.70 at Rs 1,533.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,652.23 and 52-week low Rs 1,242.50 on 31 December, 2021 and 12 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.63 percent below its 52-week high and 20.18 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 50,536.67 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Torrent Pharma - 280922 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Torrent Pharma
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 04:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.