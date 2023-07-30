Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1080: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (TECHM) delivered a weak 1QFY24 performance, with revenue declining 4.2% QoQ in CC to USD1.6b, missing our estimate of a 2.5% decline. The weakness was primarily due to a slowdown in CME (down 9.5% QoQ), while Enterprise saw a marginal dip vs. 4QFY23. 1Q EBIT margin (adjusted for client-specific write-off) was down 240bp QoQ at 8.8% (est. 10.6%). TECHM delivered weak TCV for the second straight quarter at USD359m, down 39% QoQ after a 25% QoQ decline in Q4. Given the slowdown in Communications business across IT services peers in the last few weeks, there was a concern about a weak revenue performance from TECHM. But we were still surprised by the sharp drop in CME vertical (38% of revenues in 1Q) even after adjusting for the Comviva seasonality. While we expect the segment to return to growth in 2Q, we remain concerned about near-term demand in the space, given the adverse readthrough from the global ecosystem, including telecom hardware makers. We factor in USD revenue decline of 7.1% YoY in the vertical in FY24.

Outlook

We remain on the sidelines as we feel the current valuation fairly factors in the uncertainties around growth and margin. We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 8-10% on weak margin and muted outlook. We remain Neutral on the stock with a TP of INR1,080 (17x FY25E EPS).

