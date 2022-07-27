Neutral Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1035: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra

TECHM reported a 1QFY23 revenue of USD1.63b, up 3.5% QoQ CC (including an inorganic component of 40bp), ahead of our estimate of 2.8% QoQ. Reported growth was 1.5% QoQ in 1QFY23, led by a 1.8%/1% growth in enterprise (Technology and Retail)/Communications. While its revenue performance was good, it saw a big dip in its EBIT margin (down 220bp QoQ to 11%, 30bp below our estimate) due to a partial wage revision, lower utilization, and a normalization in SG&A spend. It reported a TCV of USD802m in 1QFY23, down 21% QoQ. Performance in 1QFY23 was aided by continued strength in the demand environment (in line with its peers), along with strong deal wins in 4QFY22. While we expect the company to sustain its good revenue performance over FY23 (MOFSLe of over 16% YoY), we continue to factor in a growth moderation in FY24, despite the continued positive commentary on 5G spends. This spend is likely to be in the medium term on account of growth and monetization uncertainty on the telco side, which will have a near to medium term impact. TECHM should deliver a USD revenue CAGR of 12% over FY22-24.

Outlook

We expect TECHM to deliver mid-teen growth in FY23. We value the stock at 14x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.

