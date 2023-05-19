Neutral TeamLease; target of Rs 2430: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on TeamLease

TEAM’s revenue rose 0.9% QoQ in 4QFY23 (in line). Revenue growth was affected by a decline of 0.6% QoQ in specialized staffing and the impact of discontinuation of NEEM, which resulted in the release of additional ~9k trainees. General staffing revenue was up 1% QoQ/13% YoY. EBITDA margin (at 1.7%) was in line with our estimate. TEAM continued to face macro headwinds. Specialized staffing for the company was further affected by a reduction in headcount for IT Services. The management guided for flattish revenue growth in specialized staffing for FY24. Discontinuation of the NEEM program (part of NETAP) was a further drag on 4QFY23 revenue. The remaining trainees in the NEEM program will be released by 2QFY24, which will remain a drag for TEAM in 1HFY24. Overall, we expect ~14%/21% growth in FY24/FY25, leading to a revenue CAGR of ~17% over FY23-25.



Outlook

We feel TEAM is fairly valued; hence, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock. We largely maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS on in-line results. Our TP of INR2,430 implies 21x FY25E EPS.\

