Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TATA) reported in line operating performance aided by improved ASP for India business, higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost and better operating efficiencies during 4QFY23. TATA’s standalone revenue was down 7% YoY/up 13% QoQ at INR343b, in line with our estimate of INR329b. Standalone EBITDA declined 34% YoY/up 58% QoQ at INR81b (14% above our estimate of INR71b). Standalone ASP improved INR2,453/t QoQ to INR68,826/t and EBITDA/t improved INR5,085/t QoQ to16,326 (6% above our estimate of INR15,335). APAT was down 40% YoY/up 74% QoQ to INR47b (13% higher). The QoQ improvement was led by higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost, lower freight & handling charges, and lower depreciation that was partially offset by higher interest cost, increase in forex impact, higher royalty expense and higher tax.

Outlook

We have marginally raised our estimates to factor in the improved outlook with lower input costs. The stock is trading at 5.6x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 1.3x FY24E P/B and we believe it is fully priced in at current levels. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR110 (v/s INR102 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Steel - 04 -05 - 2023 - moti