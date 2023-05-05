English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

    Tata Steel (TATA) reported in line operating performance aided by improved ASP for India business, higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost and better operating efficiencies during 4QFY23.  TATA’s standalone revenue was down 7% YoY/up 13% QoQ at INR343b, in line with our estimate of INR329b. Standalone EBITDA declined 34% YoY/up 58% QoQ at INR81b (14% above our estimate of INR71b). Standalone ASP improved INR2,453/t QoQ to INR68,826/t and EBITDA/t improved INR5,085/t QoQ to16,326 (6% above our estimate of INR15,335). APAT was down 40% YoY/up 74% QoQ to INR47b (13% higher). The QoQ improvement was led by higher volumes, lower coking coal consumption cost, lower freight & handling charges, and lower depreciation that was partially offset by higher interest cost, increase in forex impact, higher royalty expense and higher tax.

    Outlook

    We have marginally raised our estimates to factor in the improved outlook with lower input costs. The stock is trading at 5.6x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 1.3x FY24E P/B and we believe it is fully priced in at current levels. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR110 (v/s INR102 earlier).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Steel - 04 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: May 5, 2023 01:41 pm