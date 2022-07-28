Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 1055: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel (TATA) reported a strong 1QFY23 with both India and European operations beating our and consensus estimates. European operations especially posted the highest ever EBITDA/t and for the first time in the history, since being acquired, reported EBITDA/t higher than that of the parent. TATA’s standalone revenue at INR320b was 16% higher YoY but was down 13% QoQ. The YoY growth was driven by 19% growth in blended ASP offset by 3% decline in sales volume. The sequential revenue decline was led by 22% volume decline offset by ASP growth of 10%. The revenue beat our estimates by 7% on account of 7% ASP beat. Standalone EBITDA stood at INR96b down 28% YoY and 22% QoQ. The decline in EBITDA was largely due to higher coking coal cost. EBITDA/t for the quarter stood at INR24,622, down 26% YoY and flat QoQ. EBITDA was 25% higher than our estimate driven by 7% topline beat.



Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR1,055 (up from INR975 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tata Steel - 270722 - moti