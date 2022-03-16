English
    Neutral Tata Elxsi; target of Rs 6755: Choice Equity Broking

    Choice Equity Broking recommended Neutral rating on Tata Elxsi with a target price of Rs 6755 in its research report dated March 16, 2022.

    March 16, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Choice Equity Broking's report on Tata Elxsi


    Tata Elxsi is amongst the fastest growing premium engineering service provider with domain expertise across industries, including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The company has recently opened a Global Engineering Center (GEC) in partnership with Schaeffler Technologies, a world leader in providing mechatronics solutions for the Transportation industry. Apart from being one of the top five ADAS service providers globally, it is also a significant contributor to the media & communications industry with innovative designs for 5G use cases & medical heath devices. In the recent past, the company has developed a niche clientele in the OTT media with rapid innovationsin the AdTech space.



    Outlook


    Given the rich valuation, despite the company’s robust revenue growth & building pipeline of deal wins, we initiate a coverage on the stock with a NEUTRAL rating and a target price of Rs. 6,755.


    At 16:01 hrs Tata Elxsi was quoting at Rs 7,201.60, up Rs 206.20, or 2.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7,248.70 and an intraday low of Rs 7,040.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 10,513 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,738 shares, a decrease of -69.74 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.41 percent or Rs 172.95 at Rs 6,995.40.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 7,949.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,581.20 on 01 February, 2022 and 25 March, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.4 percent below its 52-week high and 179 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 44,849.00 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 16, 2022 04:31 pm
