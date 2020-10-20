172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-tata-communications-target-of-rs-900-motilal-oswal-5988321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 900: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Communications


Tata Communications’ (TCOM) 2QFY21 revenues were flat (in-line) despite the expectation of increasing data usage due to work from home (WFH). EBITDA jumped 11% QoQ (12% beat), led by sharp data margin improvement, which can be partly attributed to cost cutting initiatives and some portion to one-time COVID-19 cost benefit. We have increased our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 9%/10% due to better-than-expected EBITDA, driven by the cost initiatives. We have built in 23% EBITDA CAGR over FY20-22E with 106% growth for 2HFY21.


Outlook


However, the stock’s sharp rally from INR230 in Apr’20 to INR920 currently (3x growth), leaves limited upside. Maintain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Communications

