Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Communications
We attended TCOM’s analyst webinar which provided a detailed deep-dive into the company’s strategy on [1] Achieving double-digit EBITDA growth [2] Deleveraging and [3] Delivering 20% RoCE. Key insights highlighted below:
Outlook
We value TCOM at INR590 using SOTP and assigning 6x/2x multiple to FY22E data/voice EBITDA. Maintain Neutral.
