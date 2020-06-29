Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 590: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Communications

We attended TCOM’s analyst webinar which provided a detailed deep-dive into the company’s strategy on [1] Achieving double-digit EBITDA growth [2] Deleveraging and [3] Delivering 20% RoCE. Key insights highlighted below:

Outlook

We value TCOM at INR590 using SOTP and assigning 6x/2x multiple to FY22E data/voice EBITDA. Maintain Neutral.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.