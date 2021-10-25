MARKET NEWS

Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1425: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1425 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

October 25, 2021 / 03:17 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


Adjusted EBITDA, after an INR500m one-off gain in 2QFY22, rose 8% QoQ (2% above our estimate) on healthy cost optimization, despite slower revenue growth of 1.7% QoQ, which is slowly recovering. - We expect low revenue growth visibility given the low growth outlook in Connectivity (71% of revenue mix). This, coupled with weak EBITDA margin guidance of 23-25% v/s 26.7% at present, suggests double-digit growth could be challenging. However, we expect an improvement in margin from the curtailing of loses in the Incubation business, building in 10% EBITDA CAGR over FY21-24E, and revising EBITDA higher by 3-4%.



Outlook


We maintain our Neutral rating. e maintain our neutral rating with a TP of INR1,425 (assigned an EBITDA of 9x/3x to the Data/Voice business). We maintain our Neutral rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:17 pm

