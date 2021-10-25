Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1425: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications

Adjusted EBITDA, after an INR500m one-off gain in 2QFY22, rose 8% QoQ (2% above our estimate) on healthy cost optimization, despite slower revenue growth of 1.7% QoQ, which is slowly recovering. - We expect low revenue growth visibility given the low growth outlook in Connectivity (71% of revenue mix). This, coupled with weak EBITDA margin guidance of 23-25% v/s 26.7% at present, suggests double-digit growth could be challenging. However, we expect an improvement in margin from the curtailing of loses in the Incubation business, building in 10% EBITDA CAGR over FY21-24E, and revising EBITDA higher by 3-4%.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating. e maintain our neutral rating with a TP of INR1,425 (assigned an EBITDA of 9x/3x to the Data/Voice business). We maintain our Neutral rating.

