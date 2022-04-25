English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1340: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


    Weakness in TCOM’s earnings persisted, with a 3% QoQ fall in EBITDA (9% below our estimate), on lower Data usage. However, traction in FCF generation (INR26.2b) and deleveraging of the Balance Sheet continues (INR4.5b decline in net debt to INR67.4b) for third consecutive quarter. We have cut our FY23 EBITDA estimate by 4% to factor in 16% EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24, in anticipation of a recovery in usage-based revenue and new orders. Our estimates factor in risk from the continuation of the downward revision cycle as our expectation of double-digit earnings growth is largely dependent on the Digital platform and Services, which contribute 20% to total revenue, and has grown at 10% over the last three years. We maintain our Neutral rating.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,340/share (assigned 9x/3x EBITDA to the Data/Voice business).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 10:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.