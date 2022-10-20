English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Communications; target of Rs 1100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Communications with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated October 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 20, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Communications


    Revenue/EBITDA grew 2.8%/4.9% QoQ after modest growth (of 1% each) in the last few quarters, backed by healthy Data revenue/EBITDA growth of 4.6%/3.9%. Margin improved by 50bp to 25.5%, way above the management’s guidance of 23-25%. FCF remains strong at INR6.2b, with RoCE healthy at 28%. We have marginally cut our consolidated EBITDA, factoring in a moderate revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 9%/10% over FY22-24. While growth in Data segment has been soft, healthy FCF generation and continued deleveraging remain the silver lining, aiding valuation. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,100 (assigned 8x/3x EBITDA to the Data/Voice business). A sustained improvement in earnings growth visibility will be key to a re-rating in valuations.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Communications - 201022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Communications
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.