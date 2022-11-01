English
    Neutral Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemicals


    Tata Chemicals (TTCH)’s 2QFY23 consolidated EBITDA missed our estimate due to planned plant shutdown taken by the company in TCNA (US) and the India region, resulting in a total volume loss of ~60KT. Barring that, operating performance in TCEHL (Europe) and TCAHL (Kenya) were strong with higher Soda Ash realization and improved EBITDA/MT. Globally, demand-supply scenario for Soda Ash has been buoyant and is expected to remain favorable in the near term. All plants across the industry are running at optimum utilization levels.


    Outlook


    Factoring in 2QFY23 performance, we largely maintain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimates. We reiterate our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,250.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:04 pm
