    Neutral Tata Chemicals; target of Rs 1210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Chemicals with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemicals


    Tata Chemicals (TTCH)’s 1QFY23 consolidated EBITDA beat our estimate, with a strong operating performance across geographies backed by robust growth in Soda Ash realization. Globally, demand for Soda Ash has been buoyant, with a favorable demand-supply scenario. All plants across the geographies have been running at optimum utilization levels. Factoring in the strong operating performance in 1QFY23, we raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimates by 23%/11%, respectively.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,210.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Chemicals - 110822 - moti

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Chemicals
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:37 pm
