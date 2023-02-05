English
    Neutral Tata Chemical; target of Rs 1010: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Chemical with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Chemical

    TTCH’s consolidate EBITDA missed our estimate due to lower volume (soda ash/salt 156/333KMT v/s estimate of 179/353KMT) and margins (23.3% v/s estimate of 29.5%) in the India business and a subdued performance in Rallis (EBITDA of INR533m v/s estimate of INR725m). It was offset by better-than-expected EBITDA/MT in TCNA (up 2x YoY to USD65), TCEHL (2.7x YoY to GBP94) and TCAHL (4.7x YoY to USD219).

    Outlook

    We maintain our FY23/FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate our Neutral rating with an SoTP-based TP of INR1,010.