    Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SRF with a target price of Rs 2510 in its research report dated July 23, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF


    SRF posted a strong 1QFY23 with revenue growing across all businesses, mainly driven by the Chemicals and Packaging segments. Healthy operating performance was primarily led by the Chemicals business (87% of total incremental EBIT YoY) followed by Packaging Film business (17% of total incremental EBIT YoY) in 1QFY23. Factoring in the 1QFY23 performance with higher-than-estimated EBIT across segments, we raise our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 10%/5%, respectively. We are encouraged by the long-term structural opportunity in the Chemicals sector. While we certainly believe the company can cash-in on these opportunities, we maintain our Neutral rating owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.



    Outlook


    We are encouraged by the long-term structural opportunity in the Chemicals sector. While we certainly believe the company can cash-in on these opportunities, we maintain our Neutral rating owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #SRF
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 04:03 pm
