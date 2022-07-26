Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2510: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

SRF posted a strong 1QFY23 with revenue growing across all businesses, mainly driven by the Chemicals and Packaging segments. Healthy operating performance was primarily led by the Chemicals business (87% of total incremental EBIT YoY) followed by Packaging Film business (17% of total incremental EBIT YoY) in 1QFY23. Factoring in the 1QFY23 performance with higher-than-estimated EBIT across segments, we raise our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 10%/5%, respectively. We are encouraged by the long-term structural opportunity in the Chemicals sector. While we certainly believe the company can cash-in on these opportunities, we maintain our Neutral rating owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the near-term upside.

Outlook

