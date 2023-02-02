Neutral SRF; target of Rs 2450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on SRF

SRF reported better-than-expected operating performance (24.5% EBITDA margin of v/s est. 19.8%), largely supported by healthy margin expansion in the chemical business (280bp YoY to 32%). Revenue/EBIT from technical textile (down 21%/70% YoY) and packaging business (down 6%/53% YoY) were adversely impacted by the weak demand scenario.



Outlook

We maintain our FY23E/FY24E/F25E earnings and reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock, owing to its rich valuation, which has been priced into the nearterm upside.

