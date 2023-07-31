English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral SONA BLW Precision Forging; target of Rs 600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SONA BLW Precision Forging with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated July 27, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SONA BLW Precision Forging

    SONACOMS’ 1QFY24 operating performance was in line. Its revenue/ EBITDA grew 24%/43% YoY. The company has won a new order worth INR13b in 1QFY24 (total order book was at INR220b) and salience of EV in order book has risen to 78%. Conventional start-motor is now just 11% of revenue.

    Outlook

    We raise our FY24E/25E EPS by ~4%/2.5% to factor in a healthy order book execution and higher margins. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR600 (based on 45x Sep’25E consol. EPS) owing to its expensive valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SONA BLW Precision Forging - 28 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Sona BLW Precision Forging
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:53 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!