Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 24,200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement (SRCM) reported 1QFY24 EBITDA of INR9.3b vs. our estimate of INR9.6b. EBITDA/t stood at INR1,046 vs. our estimate of INR1,069. OPM declined 80bp YoY to 18.7% (est. 20%). However, adjusted PAT stood at INR5.8b, above our estimate of INR4.2b, led by lower depreciation. SRCM has accelerated its growth plans and outlined expansion plans of 12mtpa (capex: INR70b; capex/t of ~INR71), which, along with ongoing plans, will increase its capacity to 72.4mt (consolidated). It plans to achieve a capacity of 80mtpa in the next few years. We maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates and continue to believe that SRCM’s cost benefits over peers are narrowing. The stock’s valuation at 19.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA appears rich; hence, we maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

The stock trades at 19.4x FY24E EV/EBITDA (in line with its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 19.5x), which appears rich. We maintain our Neutral rating and value the stock at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR24,200.

