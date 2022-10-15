Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 21,510: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

SRCM, as expected, reported a weak 2QFY23, led by higher variable costs and weak realization. EBITDA fell 42% YoY to INR5.2b (est. INR5.4b) and EBITDA/t came in at a 28-quarter low at INR701 (est. INR770), down 51% YoY and 36% QoQ). Profit fell 67% YoY to INR1.9b (est. INR2.1b). Changes in the Board composition: 1) Mr. B. G. Bangur will be Chairman Emeritus (earlier: Chairman); 2) Mr. H. M. Bangur will be Chairman (earlier: MD); 3) Mr. Prashant Bangur will be Vice Chairman (earlier: Joint MD); and 4) Mr. Neeraj Akhoury (former MD & CEO of ACEM/ACC) has been designated as MD for a period of five years. We have kept our earnings estimates largely intact. Valuations, at 17.7x FY24E EV/EBITDA, appears rich considering the narrowing of cost benefits v/s its peers. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock, valuing it at 16x Sep'24E EV/EBITDA (from Mar'24 earlier).

Outlook

The stock trades at 17.7x FY24E EV/EBITDA (v/s its 10-year average one-year forward EV/EBITDA of 18x), which restrict any material upside. We maintain our Neutral rating and value it at 16x Sep'24E EV/EBITDA (v/s Mar'24 earlier) to arrive at our TP of INR21,510.

