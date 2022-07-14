Neutral Shree Cement; target of Rs 20,000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shree Cement

Shree Cement (SRCM) is the third largest cement player with an installed cement capacity of 46.4mtpa as of FY22. In this note, we analyze SRCM’s FY22 Annual Report (AR). The key highlights of our analysis are as follows: a) SRCM commissioned 3mtpa grinding unit (GU) at Pune, Maharashtra in Feb’22 and 4mtpa (12,000tpd) clinker plant at Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh in Mar’22, b) it aims to reach to 80mtpa cement capacity by FY30 (announced roadmap to achieve 56mtpa capacities to date) and c) it continued investments in renewable energy (RE) to enhance green energy share. The management highlighted that on a lower base the industry production is estimated at 345-350mt in FY22, ~6% higher than pre-Covid levels. Going forward, the demand conditions are likely to be strong underpinned by infra projects, affordable housing and rising rural income.



Outlook

SRCM trades at 20.3x/16.3x FY23/24E EV/EBITDA and EV/t of USD168/USD151 in FY23/24E, respectively. The stock has traded at an average 1-year forward EV/EBITDA of 17.9x in the last 10 years. We value it at 16x FY24E EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR20,000 and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

More Info

At 14:19 hrs Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 19,437.45, down Rs 297.95, or 1.51 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 19,943.40 and an intraday low of Rs 19,411.65.

It was trading with volumes of 198 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,221 shares, a decrease of -83.79 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.45 percent or Rs 289.85 at Rs 19,735.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 31,441.05 and 52-week low Rs 17,900.00 on 15 September, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.18 percent below its 52-week high and 8.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 70,131.77 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shree Cement - 140722 - moti