Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop’s EBITDA saw a YoY revenue/EBITDA growth of 6%/4% (in line), considering weak SSSG and private label revenues. However, the beauty segment continues to perform well, experiencing double-digit growth. The company’s PAT declined 34% YoY (12% miss), primarily due to higher depreciation costs. The current weak demand is expected to gradually recover from 2HFY24. Looking ahead, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 12%/15% over FY23- 25E building 10 store adds annually for Departmental/Beauty segment each.

Outlook

Additionally, we foresee a gradual improvement in SSSG starting from 2HFY24. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR760.

