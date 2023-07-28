English
    Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated July 25, 2023.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop

    Shoppers Stop’s EBITDA saw a YoY revenue/EBITDA growth of 6%/4% (in line), considering weak SSSG and private label revenues. However, the beauty segment continues to perform well, experiencing double-digit growth. The company’s PAT declined 34% YoY (12% miss), primarily due to higher depreciation costs. The current weak demand is expected to gradually recover from 2HFY24. Looking ahead, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 12%/15% over FY23- 25E building 10 store adds annually for Departmental/Beauty segment each.

    Outlook

    Additionally, we foresee a gradual improvement in SSSG starting from 2HFY24. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR760.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 06:58 pm

