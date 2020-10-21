Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop (SHOP)'s revenues were down 65% YoY, impacted by COVID-19, as operational days were down 20% and footfall was down ~60% YoY. Despite this, better-than-expected cost-control measures - with a ~75% reduction in operating expense and rental exemptions - restricted EBITDA loss to INR347m (v/s INR679m expected operating loss). The pre-festive season saw healthy demand and an increase in footfall, albeit lower than last year. We cut our revenue/EBITDA estimate for FY21 by 10%/10% due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19. However, we raise our FY22 revenue/EBITDA by 5-6%, factoring FY21/FY22E EBITDA of INR1.4b/INR4.7b.

Outlook

We value SHOP on an SOTP basis. We assign EV/EBITDA of 7x to standalone (Shoppers Stop) & EV/sales of 1x to Crossword on FY22E, to arrive at TP of INR190. Maintain Neutral.

