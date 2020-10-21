172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-shoppers-stop-target-of-rs-190-motilal-oswal-3-5993181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shoppers Stop


Shoppers Stop (SHOP)'s revenues were down 65% YoY, impacted by COVID-19, as operational days were down 20% and footfall was down ~60% YoY. Despite this, better-than-expected cost-control measures - with a ~75% reduction in operating expense and rental exemptions - restricted EBITDA loss to INR347m (v/s INR679m expected operating loss). The pre-festive season saw healthy demand and an increase in footfall, albeit lower than last year. We cut our revenue/EBITDA estimate for FY21 by 10%/10% due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19. However, we raise our FY22 revenue/EBITDA by 5-6%, factoring FY21/FY22E EBITDA of INR1.4b/INR4.7b.


Outlook


We value SHOP on an SOTP basis. We assign EV/EBITDA of 7x to standalone (Shoppers Stop) & EV/sales of 1x to Crossword on FY22E, to arrive at TP of INR190. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.