Neutral SAIL; target of Rs 42: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SAIL

SAIL's 1QFY21 result was weak, as expected, with EBITDA loss of ~INR4.0b posted due to weak domestic demand and prices. The outlook, however, has improved, with both demand and pricing recovering in the quarter.

Outlook

We expect better volumes and pricing to drive a 30% CAGR in EBITDA over FY20-22E. Net debt, however, is expected to remain elevated at INR467b in FY22, implying 5x net debt/EBITDA. The stock also trades at 6.3x EV/EBITDA, implying limited upside. Thus, we maintain Neutral, with TP of INR42.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.