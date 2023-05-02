English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral RBL Bank; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on RBL Bank with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated April 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 02, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank

    RBK reported a beat in 4QFY23 earnings, driven by lower provisions as the operating performance was in line with estimates. Business growth saw healthy trends across segments. Margin expanded by 27bp QoQ to 5.01%, aided by the utilization of excess liquidity. Deposit growth was modest, though CASA saw a QoQ increase. Fresh slippages increased to INR6.8b (4.5% annualized). However, higher recoveries and upgrades resulted in a 24bp/8bp QoQ improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratios to 3.4%/1.1%. PCR stood stable at ~68%. We marginally cut our earnings estimates to factor in higher opex and elevated credit costs (guidance of ~1.5% vs 29bp for 4Q23), which will limit the expansion in RoA.

    Outlook

    We thus estimate RBK to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.0%/9.5%. Downgrade our rating to Neutral with a TP of INR185 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    RBL Bank - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #RBL Bank #Recommendations
    first published: May 2, 2023 05:36 pm