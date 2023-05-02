Neutral RBL Bank; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on RBL Bank

RBK reported a beat in 4QFY23 earnings, driven by lower provisions as the operating performance was in line with estimates. Business growth saw healthy trends across segments. Margin expanded by 27bp QoQ to 5.01%, aided by the utilization of excess liquidity. Deposit growth was modest, though CASA saw a QoQ increase. Fresh slippages increased to INR6.8b (4.5% annualized). However, higher recoveries and upgrades resulted in a 24bp/8bp QoQ improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratios to 3.4%/1.1%. PCR stood stable at ~68%. We marginally cut our earnings estimates to factor in higher opex and elevated credit costs (guidance of ~1.5% vs 29bp for 4Q23), which will limit the expansion in RoA.

Outlook

We thus estimate RBK to deliver FY25 RoA/RoE of 1.0%/9.5%. Downgrade our rating to Neutral with a TP of INR185 (premised on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

RBL Bank - 28 -04 - 2023 - moti