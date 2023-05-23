English
    Neutral Quess Corp; target of Rs 410: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Quess Corp with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    May 23, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Quess Corp

    QUESS delivered a weak performance in 4QFY23, with 17.1% YoY growth in revenue. The headcount addition was good at ~6k net. The EBITDA margin at 3.4% was in line with expectations. Margin expansion was negatively impacted due to ongoing investments and headwinds in IT Staffing. The management indicated a weak macro environment. The demand for IT staffing remains under pressure on slow hiring. We expect FY24 growth to remain slower, due to macro headwinds. IT staffing will continue to be adversely impacted from the slowdown in IT Services space. With growth expected to rebound in FY25, we estimate a revenue CAGR of 17.5% over FY23-25.

    Outlook

    Though QUESS should benefit from medium-term tailwinds of formalization and labor reforms, the growth has already been factored into the valuations. We reiterate our NEUTRAL stance due to full valuations, taxation concerns, and weak macro. Our TP of INR410 implies 11x FY25E P/E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 23, 2023