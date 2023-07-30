English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Punjab National Bank with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
    neutral

    neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

    Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a mixed 1QFY24, with a 16% miss on PAT despite in-line NII growth. PAT at INR12.6b was hit by high opex. NII was flat QoQ at INR95b as domestic margin moderated 17bp QoQ to 3.2%.  Loan book grew 16% YoY (4% QoQ) to INR8.6t, driven by healthy traction in corporate and retail loans. Conversely, deposits grew 14% YoY (flat QoQ, inline) to INR13t, led by 23% YoY (+3% QoQ) growth in term deposits.  Slippages fell QoQ to INR24b (1.3% annualized). GNPA/NNPA ratios thus improved 100bp/70bp QoQ to 7.7%/2.0%. PCR rose 500bp QoQ to 75.8%.

    Outlook

    We raise our PAT estimates for FY25E by 6%, and project an RoA/RoE of 0.6%/9.4% by FY25. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR65.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Punjab National Bank - 27 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2023 11:08 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!