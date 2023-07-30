Neutral Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a mixed 1QFY24, with a 16% miss on PAT despite in-line NII growth. PAT at INR12.6b was hit by high opex. NII was flat QoQ at INR95b as domestic margin moderated 17bp QoQ to 3.2%. Loan book grew 16% YoY (4% QoQ) to INR8.6t, driven by healthy traction in corporate and retail loans. Conversely, deposits grew 14% YoY (flat QoQ, inline) to INR13t, led by 23% YoY (+3% QoQ) growth in term deposits. Slippages fell QoQ to INR24b (1.3% annualized). GNPA/NNPA ratios thus improved 100bp/70bp QoQ to 7.7%/2.0%. PCR rose 500bp QoQ to 75.8%.

Outlook

We raise our PAT estimates for FY25E by 6%, and project an RoA/RoE of 0.6%/9.4% by FY25. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR65.

