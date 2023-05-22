Neutral Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 55: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB reported a mixed quarter, with an 8% miss in PAT and in-line growth in NII. PAT of INR11.5b was affected by high opex. NII grew 30% YoY to INR94.9b as domestic margin expanded 8bp QoQ to 3.4%. The bank also benefitted from interest on the IT refund of INR8.7b. The loan book grew 14% YoY to INR8.3t (in line), driven by healthy traction in retail loans. Deposits grew 12% YoY to INR12.8t (4% beat), led by 7.4% QoQ growth in term deposits. Slippages moderated to INR39.9b (2.2% annualized). GNPA/NNPA ratios thus improved by 102bp/58bp QoQ to 8.7%/2.7%. PCR increased 233bp QoQ to 70.8%. Total SMA overdue (>INR50m) too moderated to 0.01% of domestic loans. We increase our earnings estimates by 5%/9% for FY24/25 to factor in low provisions, and project RoA/RoE of 0.6%/8.9% by FY25E. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

We increase our earnings estimates by 5%/9% for FY24/25 to factor in lower provisions, and project RoA/RoE of 0.6%/8.9% by FY25E. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR55 (0.7x Sep’24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Punjab National Bank - 20 -05 - 2023 - moti