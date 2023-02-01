Neutral Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 50: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB reported a weak quarter with PAT declining 44% YoY to INR6.3b (56% miss), impacted by higher opex and provisions. However, NII grew 18% YoY to INR91.8b (6% beat) as domestic margins expanded 19bp QoQ to 3.3%. The bank also benefitted from interest on IT refund of INR3.55b. Slippages moderated to INR40.7b (2.4% annualized). Thus, GNPA/NNPA ratio improved 72bp/50bp QoQ to 9.8%/3.3%, respectively. PCR increased ~220bp QoQ to 68.5%. Restructured book moderated to INR123b (1.5% of loans) in 3QFY23 vs INR139b (1.8% of loans) in 2QFY23. Total SMA overdue (>INR50m) too moderated to 0.21% of domestic loans. We cut our earnings sharply by 39% for FY23, factoring in higher opex and provisions, while we broadly maintain our FY24/25 estimates and project RoA/RoE of 0.6%/8.2%, respectively, by FY25E. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.



Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR50 (0.6x Sep’24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research