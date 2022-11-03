Neutral Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 40: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB reported a mixed business performance in 2QFY23, with a 63% decline in PAT to INR4.1b (58% miss). However, PPOP grew 38% YoY to INR55.7b (in line). Domestic margin expanded by 21bp QoQ to 3.11%. NII/PPOP grew 16%/5% YoY to INR158b/INR109b in 1HFY23, while PAT fell 66% to INR7b. On the asset quality front, slippages were lower by 8% QoQ to INR60b (3.6% annualized). Healthy recoveries and steady upgrades led to a 79bp/48bp QoQ improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratio to 10.5%/3.8%. PCR grew by ~150bp QoQ to 66.3%. Restructured book moderated to INR139b (1.8% of loans) from INR147b (2% of loans) in 1QFY23. Total SMA overdue (over INR50m) was flat QoQ at 0.26% of domestic loans. In absolute terms, it rose 2% QoQ to INR20.7b. We cut our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 8%/2% as we build in higher provisioning and project a RoA/RoE of 0.4%/6.4% by FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

We cut our FY23/FY24 earnings by 8%/2% as we build in higher provisioning and estimate a RoA/RoE of 0.4%/6.4% by FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR40 (0.6x FY24E ABV).

