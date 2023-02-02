Neutral Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health care; target of Rs 15,180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health care

PGHH reported an in-line performance up to the gross profit level in its 2QFY23 results (June year-end). However, the company beat our EBITDA/ PBT/PAT estimates by 15-17%, as ad-spends were significantly lower than our expectation at 9.7% of sales (after jumping to 14.9% of sales in 1QFY23). While we remain positive on the long-term growth potential of the sanitary napkin and healthcare business, the uncertain pace of recovery and challenging valuations of ~53xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

Nevertheless, the uncertain pace of sales and earnings recovery and expensive valuations of 53xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating. We value the stock at 50x Mar’25E EPS, arriving at a TP of INR15,180.

Broker Research