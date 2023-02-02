English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health care; target of Rs 15,180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health care with a target price of Rs 15,180 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health care

    PGHH reported an in-line performance up to the gross profit level in its 2QFY23 results (June year-end). However, the company beat our EBITDA/ PBT/PAT estimates by 15-17%, as ad-spends were significantly lower than our expectation at 9.7% of sales (after jumping to 14.9% of sales in 1QFY23). While we remain positive on the long-term growth potential of the sanitary napkin and healthcare business, the uncertain pace of recovery and challenging valuations of ~53xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating.

    Outlook

    Nevertheless, the uncertain pace of sales and earnings recovery and expensive valuations of 53xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating. We value the stock at 50x Mar’25E EPS, arriving at a TP of INR15,180.