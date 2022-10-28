Neutral PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF)’s PAT grew 12% YoY to ~INR2.63b in 2QFY23 driven by ~180bp QoQ improvement in margin (including a one-off positive impact of ~INR1.1b on interest income from prior assigned pool of loans) despite elevated credit costs of 1.7% (annualized). NII/PPoP grew 36%/35% YoY, respectively. In 1HFY23, PAT rose 4% YoY to ~INR5b (from INR4.8b YoY). Asset quality improved because of retail loan book expansion. Total GNPA/NNPA stood at ~6.1%/3.7% (% of loan assets) and declined 30bp/65bp QoQ, respectively. Retail GNPA declined ~30bp QoQ to 3.4% while Corporate GNPA increased to ~30% (PQ: 28%) led by a decline in Corporate book. The company is actively working on various resolutions in the Corporate book and has been gradually running it down. Corporate NPAs have been sticky and thus it is important for PNBHF to demonstrate some Corporate NPA resolutions in 2HFY23. Besides, we now estimate credit costs of 95bp/65bp (earlier: 60bp/55bp) in FY23/FY24, respectively. PNBHF’s management appointed Mr. Girish Kousgi as the new MD/CEO, effective 21st Oct’22, to lead the franchise. Mr. Kousgi, in his prior CEO role at CAN FIN Homes, had successfully steered the company towards strong loan growth and healthy profitability. We believe that there will be renewed focus on both non-affordable and affordable segments under the new leadership. A better outlook on loan growth, spreads/margins and asset quality has led us to increase our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 8%/14%, respectively. We expect PNBHF to deliver a loan book and PAT CAGR of 8% and 13% over FY22-FY24, respectively, and ~10% RoE in FY23 and FY24 each. However, we remain watchful of the execution under the new leadership of Mr. Kousgi and would closely track the delivery on loan growth, spreads/margins and asset quality before turning constructive on the stock.



Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR500 (based on 0.7x FY24E BVPS).

