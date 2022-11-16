Neutral Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries

PIDI reported an in line 2QFY23 sales and volume growth. Volume growth in the Consumer and Bazaar segment stood ~1%, which indicates the effect of a high base over the preceding few quarters. While the acquisition costs of a key raw material (VAM) have nearly halved in the past few months, considerable high cost inventory, impact of depreciation in the INR and no material reduction in other raw material costs mean that gross and EBITDA margin now appears likely to recover from 4QFY23 onwards.

Outlook

While the earnings outlook for 4QFY23 and FY24 remains healthy (35-45% EBITDA growth), steep valuations more than discount this growth and do not leave any room for upside. We maintain our Neutral rating.

