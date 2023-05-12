Neutral Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2340: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries

In 4QFY23, PIDI reported in-line sales and gross margin, while EBITDA came in ~12% lower than our expectation due to increased marketing expenses. The rural and semi-urban markets grew faster than the urban market for the first time in the past few quarters. In the paints business, PIDI launched decorative paint, ‘Haisha’, after a careful survey and receiving input from dealers. It is currently launched in test markets (AP and Telengana) and the company will not rush to launch it nationally. PIDI will use the existing distribution network and facilities for ‘Haisha’ and it has adequate capacity to scale it if required. Although the sharp material cost reduction could lead to healthy earnings growth over FY23-FY25, expensive valuations lead us to reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook

Nevertheless, expensive valuation of ~58xFY25E EPS more than discounts this growth and does not leave room for any upside. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Pidilite Industries - 11 -05 - 2023 - moti