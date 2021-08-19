MARKET NEWS

Neutral Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Pidilite Industries with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Pidilite Industries


PIDI reported a strong beat v/s our estimate in its 1QFY22 result, with sales down only 4% over 1QFY20 levels, despite the lockdowns caused by the second COVID wave. Demand rebound was strong in Jun'21 and continued to sustain in Jul'21 as well. While gross margin was adversely impacted in 1QFY22 due to sharply higher VAM costs (up 2x YoY), leading to a 440bp YoY contraction in gross margin, there has been some reduction in VAM costs since Apr'21. The management expects gross margin to improve in 2HFY22. While a strong beat on our 1QFY22 expectations and continued good commentary have led to a 10.3%/7.3% increase in our FY22E/FY23E EPS forecast, valuations are rich at 69.7x FY23E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating.


Outlook


While the structural investment case remains intact, valuations are expensive at 69.7x FY23E EPS. We maintain our Neutral stance with a TP of INR2,150 per share (60x Sep'23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:11 pm

