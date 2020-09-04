Neutral Page Industries; target of Rs 20,000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Page Industries

Page Industries (PAG) reported an extremely weak set of numbers in its 1QFY21 results, with a particularly stark miss on EBITDA and PAT, both of which came in at loss. Recovery has been rapid, with August nearly back at last year's levels for the corresponding month. However, there is no indication that the company, which has reported flattish EPS over the past two years, has turned the corner on the path to topline and earnings growth. Rich valuations of 47.6x FY22 EPS present a significant stumbling block to turning constructive on the stock. Maintain Neutral.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 47.6x FY22E EPS. We value the company at 45x Sep'22E EPS to arrive at TP of INR20,000. Maintain Neutral.

