Neutral Orient Electric; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Orient Electric with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated October 25, 2021.

Broker Research
October 26, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Orient Electric


Revenue grew 37% YoY and came in 19% above our estimate. While the surge in commodity prices led to a 480bp YoY deterioration in gross margin, strong volume growth, led by operating leverage, cushioned the impact at the EBITDA margin level v/s our expectation. EBITDA grew 7% YoY and was 31% ahead of our expectation. Adjusted PAT grew by 7% and came in 46% ahead of our expectation. - Working capital stood elevated owing to higher inventory in anticipation of global supply chain shortages and possibility of a third COVID wave. The management expects working capital to normalize over the next two quarters. Despite escalation in inventory levels, the company continues to remain net cash, a feat achieved in 4QFY21. - OEL's cost structure (with higher employee costs and ad spends as a percentage of sales) makes it a strong operating leverage story, if strong topline growth materializes. 2QFY22 result performance reconfirms this hypothesis. On account of a superior performance in 2QFY22, we increase our FY22-24E EPS by 5-6%. Our TP stands at INR500/share (on an unchanged target multiple of 45x FY24E EPS, a 10% discount to HAVL). OEL trades at a discount of 40%/15% v/s HAVL/CROMPTON on a FY24E PE basis. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the discount stands at 48%/36%. We maintain our Buy rating. OEL is our top pick in the Consumer Electrical space.



Outlook


We value OEL at 45x FY24E EPS, with a TP of INR500. At the CMP, the stock trades at a FY23E/FY24E P/E of 36x/30x. Our longer term thesis indicates a reduction in the margin differential between OEL and leading FMEG peers (refer to our initiation report). On a FY24E P/E multiple basis, OEL is trading at a discount of 40%/15% v/s HAVL/CROMPTON. On an EV/EBITDA basis, the discount stands at 48%/36%. We maintain our Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Orient Electric #Recommendations
first published: Oct 26, 2021 03:10 pm

