Neutral NMDC; target of Rs 124: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on NMDC

Net sales declined 27% YoY and 29% QoQ to INR48b in 1QFY23 (inline). Iron ore sales were down 14% YoY and 36% QoQ to 7.8mt. The sharp correction in 1QFY23 sales volume was on account of a reduction in steel production after the imposition of export duty on steel and pellets. EBITDA contracted by 55% YoY and 29% QoQ to INR19b, but was 17% ahead of our estimate, despite a higher than estimated royalty and cess (including additional royalty) of 23% due to a sharp decline in operating expenses, which fell 63% QoQ (38% below our estimate). EBITDA/t declined by 48% YoY to INR2,434/t, but rose 11% QoQ led by 11% higher ASP QoQ. APAT fell 54% YoY and 27% QoQ to INR15b, 14% ahead of our estimate, driven by EBITDA beat, but was partly offset by higher than estimated depreciation and interest charges.



Outlook

We have raised our FY23 EBITDA estimate by 5%, driven by its strong 1Q performance, resulting in a 4% upgrade to our APAT. We have revised our SoTPbased TP to INR 124 (from INR122 earlier), comprising: a) INR86 for the core mining business at 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA, and b) INR38 for the book value of the steel business at a 50% discount. We maintain our Neutral rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

NMDC - 080822 - moti