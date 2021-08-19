MARKET NEWS

Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 28: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on NHPC with a target price of Rs 28 in its research report dated August 16, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on NHPC


NHPC's 1Q result highlights the impact of lower generation, offset by higher other income and revenue from the TLDP-IV order. S/A adj. PAT was flat YoY at INR9.1b. The capex run-rate is expected to increase on account of investments in new projects.



Outlook


However, much of the commissioning remains 3-4 years away, implying FCF/RoE getting dragged over the near term. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR28/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:12 pm

