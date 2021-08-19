Neutral NHPC; target of Rs 28: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on NHPC

NHPC's 1Q result highlights the impact of lower generation, offset by higher other income and revenue from the TLDP-IV order. S/A adj. PAT was flat YoY at INR9.1b. The capex run-rate is expected to increase on account of investments in new projects.

Outlook

However, much of the commissioning remains 3-4 years away, implying FCF/RoE getting dragged over the near term. Maintain Neutral, with TP of INR28/sh.

