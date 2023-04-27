English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 3 is Live Now ! Watch Multibagger Investing by Prasenjit Paul - Best Selling Author at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Nestlé India; target of Rs 20,500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 20,500 in its research report dated April 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    April 27, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestlé India

    NEST’s 1QCY23 numbers beat our expectations on all parameters, with overall sales growth of 21% v/s our estimate of 9%. It was driven by doubledigit growth across product categories, led by a better mix, healthy volume and better pricing, along with rapid acceleration in the out-of-home (OOH) business during the quarter. Gross margin contracted 150bp YoY/110bp QoQ to 53.8% and was 70bp lower than our expectation. The management commentary highlights early signs of a softening in the costs of edible oils, wheat and packaging materials, even as the costs of fresh milk, fuels and green coffee are expected to remain firm in the near-to-medium term.


    Outlook

    We value the stock at 55x Mar’25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR20,500. We reiterate our Neutral stance on fair valuations.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nestlé India - 26 -04 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 05:15 pm