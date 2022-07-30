English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Nestlé India; target of Rs 19,500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 19,500 in its research report dated July 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 30, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestlé India


    Nestlé India (NEST) declared broadly in-line 2QCY22 result. Volumes and price increases have played an equal part in driving 13.3% sales growth in 1HCY22 with volumes growing 7% and realization making up for the rest. Management pointed out that while there has been some softening in edible oil and packaging costs; milk, green coffee, wheat, etc. are at all-time high levels and are likely to remain firm for some more time. NEST’s strategy of avoiding sharp price hikes, unlike the past, means that nearterm margins would continue to be under pressure. The acquisition of Purina PetCare’s India business (100% owned by Nestle earlier) is a good move from a CG perspective and launch of ‘Gerber’ nutrition brand is good; however, both of these will take time to scale up.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at 60x Jun'24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR19,500. Maintain Neutral on fair valuations.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nestlé India - 290722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 10:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.