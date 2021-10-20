MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Nestlé India; target of Rs 19,100: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 19,100 in its research report dated October 20, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestlé India


Nestlé India (NEST) reported sales in line with our estimates. Growth of 9.6% in 3QCY21 on a base of 10.1% in 3QCY20 indicates a healthy demand trend. In a welcome new disclosure, the quarterly press release now has commentary on segmental growth, and growth for the quarter seems to be broad based across the four key segments. On a high EBITDA margin base, operating profit and PAT growth came in tepid at 5.9% and 3.2%, respectively, especially as material cost inflation led to the lowest gross margin in 17 quarters in 3QCY21. The press release indicated commodity costs pressures are likely to persist. Valuations at 60.8x CY23E EPS do not leave any room for any upside from a one-year perspective. We maintain our Neutral stance.



Outlook


Valuations at 60.8x CY23E EPS are, however, expensive and do not offer any upside from a one-year perspective. We value the company at 60x CY23E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR19,100. We maintain our Neutral stance.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 06:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.