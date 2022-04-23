English
    Neutral Nestlé India; target of Rs 18450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Nestlé India with a target price of Rs 18450 in its research report dated April 21, 2022.

    April 23, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Nestlé India
    Nestlé India (NEST)'s 1QCY22 numbers were largely in line with our estimates, with an overall sales growth of 10.2% YoY v/s our estimate of 12%. Domestic sales rose 10.2% YoY while exports declined marginally by 1% YoY. Gross margin pressure continued; it contracted 310bp YoY and 160bp QoQ to 55.4% (at 19-quarter low) v/s our expectation of 56.5%. According to the management, material cost pressure is here to stay for the time being and hence we believe it may adversely affect operating margin going ahead. While we like the longer term investment case for NEST driven by its high topline growth potential, expensive valuations and commodity cost concerns warrant a Neutral rating on the stock, in our opinion.



    Outlook


    NEST's valuation at ~61x CY23E P/E is expensive and does not offer any significant upside from a one-year perspective. We value the company at 60x Mar'24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR18,450. With 1% potential upside, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Nestle India #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:59 pm
