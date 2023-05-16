Neutral Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 4615: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Navin Fluorine

Navin Fluorine (NFIL) reported 22%/30% higher-than-estimated EBITDA/PAT due to robust performance across its segments in 4QFY23. Gross margin stood at 59.3%, while EBITDA margin expanded 130bp QoQ to 28.9%. Margins improved on account of better product mix and operating leverage. High Performance Products (HPP) and CDMO businesses (up 91%/105% YoY) grew strongly – fueled by an increase in sales volumes in HFO and better price realization. The Specialty Chemicals business jumped 28% YoY primarily due to new product introductions with agrochemical intermediate achieving optimal capacity utilization during the quarter. Management highlighted that it would start production of two molecules in FY24 and expects optimum utilization in FY25. The company has already started work on debottlenecking of the capacity in its HFO plant that would increase its capacity by 20%. It is also working on new molecules with Honeywell.



Outlook

We broadly maintain our estimates as of now. Subsequently, we expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 33%/39%/35% over FY23-25. The stock is trading at 36x FY25E EPS of INR132 and 26x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We value the company at 35x FY25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR4,615. We maintain our Neutral rating owing to limited upside.

