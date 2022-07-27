English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 4324: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 4324 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Navin Fluorine


    NFIL reported an EBITDA/PAT that was 15%/8% lower than our estimate. Gross margin stood in line at 55%, while EBITDA margin expanded by 200bp QoQ to 26%. Growth in 1QFY23 was led by strong growth in the High Performance Products (HPP)/Specialty Chemicals businesses (up 33%/32% YoY), driven by higher volumes, greater pricing power, and strong partnerships, which resulted in repeat orders from customers. The company implemented a new organizational structure with three separate business units led by three operating CEOs. It has appointed Mr. Partha Roy Chowdhury as CEO of the HPP business vertical. Trial supplies to Honeywell have commenced, with commercial supplies to start shortly.


    Outlook


    We expect a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 37%/43%/42% over FY22-24, and value the company at 40x FY24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR4,324. We maintain our Neutral rating owing to the limited upside in the stock.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Navin Fluorine - 260722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Navin Fluorine #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.