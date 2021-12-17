MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 4195: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 4195 in its research report dated December 16, 2021.

Broker Research
December 17, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Navin Fluorine


From the first fluoro-pharmaceutical drug in CY54 - Florinef, fluoro compounds have found an ever increasing acceptance in new Pharmaceutical drugs. Around 40% of new registered drugs are fluoro-pharmaceutical drugs. Even the largest selling drug of all times - Lipitor - is a fluoro-pharmaceutical drug. - NFIL, with nearly five decades of experience in fluorination, is expected to benefit from the growing usage of fluoro-pharmaceuticals. The company is building an INR2b multi-purpose plant (MPP) by 1HFY23. The MPP would exploit opportunities in Life Sciences and Crop Protection, with an expected asset turnover of ~1.4x (i.e. ~25% of total revenue in FY21). - While other segments like fluoro-agrochem and new age Fluorochemicals (for example HPP) would contribute to NFIL's growth, this research, in particular, takes a look at the vast opportunity in the Life Sciences segment.



Outlook


We value NFIL at 40x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR4,195. We maintain our Neutral rating owing to the limited upside. We await a right entry point, highlighting our aforementioned optimism on fluorination chemistry.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #Navin Fluorine #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.