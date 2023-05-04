Neutral Nalco; target of Rs 80: Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Nalco

NACL has one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminum power complexes in India. It has a mining complex at Panchpatmali (Koraput, Odisha) with proven reserves of ~310mt, a 2.2mt alumina refinery at Damanjodi (Odisha) and a 460kt 960-pots aluminum smelter at Angul (Odisha). NACL also has a 50,000tpa downstream rolling facility, a 1,200mw thermal CPP and 198.4mw wind power plants. NACL offers a wide gamut of products across calcined alumina, alumina hydrate, specialty hydrates, ingots, sow ingots, wire rods, FRP, etc. NACL exports ~30% of its metal to markets such as China, Far East Asia, MENA, UK, etc. NACL is setting up a 1mt alumina refinery, which will take the total installed capacity to over 3.1mt. NACL has roped in renowned global companies such as Rio Tinto and ThyssenKrupp. The project is expected to commence operations by 3QFY24.

Outlook

We believe the next leg of growth will commence post setting up of new facilities; NACL is well placed and the stock trades at 4.1x FY24E EV/EBITDA and appears to be fully priced in. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of INR80

