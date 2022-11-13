 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral MRF; target of Rs 86,575: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 13, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MRF with a target price of Rs 86,575 in its research report dated November 08, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on MRF

MRF’s 2QFY23 performance was adversely impacted due to RM cost pressures despite good beat on revenues. The industry is taking gradual price increases to dilute the impact of severe cost inflation. While we reduce our FY23E EPS by 19% to account for high RM costs, we maintain our FY24E EPS. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR86,575 (~20x Dec-24 EPS).

Outlook

Current valuations at 63.6x/25.7x FY23E/FY24E EPS, respectively, fairly capture the changing competitive dynamics for MRF. We reiterate our Neutral rating, valuing it at 20x Dec’24E EPS (v/s 21.4x for 10-year average P/E) to arrive at our TP of INR86,575.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

MRF - 08-11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #MRF #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 13, 2022 11:39 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.