 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral MRF; target of Rs 69,000: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
May 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on MRF with a target price of Rs 69,000 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on MRF

MRF’s 4QFY22 performance was driven by strong revenue growth, while RM cost inflation continued to impact margin. The industry is taking gradual price increases to dilute the impact of severe cost inflation. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS by ~6%/3% to factor in price hikes in the Replacement market.
.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR69,000 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #MRF #neutral #Recommendations
first published: May 12, 2022 02:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.