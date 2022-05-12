Neutral MRF; target of Rs 69,000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on MRF

MRF’s 4QFY22 performance was driven by strong revenue growth, while RM cost inflation continued to impact margin. The industry is taking gradual price increases to dilute the impact of severe cost inflation. We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS by ~6%/3% to factor in price hikes in the Replacement market.

.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR69,000 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More